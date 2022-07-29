LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana confirmed 45 monkeypox cases in the past six weeks.
The Indiana Department of Health recorded the cases from June 18 to July 28. There were two reported pediatric cases.
The state has received 3,232 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which helps prevent smallpox and monkeypox in adults 18 years or older who are determined to be at high risk for infection. The health department said vaccines are being prioritized for close contacts of positive cases to prevent severe disease.
Additional vaccines are expected soon.
Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said Indiana has seen an increase in monkeypox cases over the past month.
"Monkeypox does not easily spread through brief casual contact, but it's important to remember that anyone can be affected if they are a close contact of a positive case," Box said in a news release. "Hoosiers who believe they may have been exposed or who develop symptoms consistent with monkeypox are urged to contact a healthcare provider."
Person-to-person transmission is possible either through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, like bedding or clothing, or through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, according to a news release.
Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, according to doctors. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. The virus is spread by close, in-person contact through sores, saliva or other bodily secretions.
Doctors said the virus has more than a 99% survival rate and there are treatments and vaccinations available for those who need them.
