LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported Sunday that more than 6,200 new Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday morning that 6,255 more cases were diagnosed through statewide testing, which brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus to 295,357.
Another 48 people have died from complications from the virus bringing the death toll in Indiana to 5,040 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Indiana's seven-day positive rate for the week ending Nov. 15 is at 11.8%. The seven-day positivity rate in Floyd County is 9.8%, Clark County is 12.3% and Scott County is 10.9%.
As of Sunday, 2,072,90 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,053,143 on Saturday. A total of 3,897,545 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites in Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
