LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents won't have to pay federal taxes on two refund payments given in 2022.
Many received a pair of payments last year, one for $125 and another for $200.
The state gave out the first payment as part of its excess reserves.
The second stemmed from a summer special session when state lawmakers approved another refund to ease higher costs caused by inflation.
Previously, the IRS asked Indiana taxpayers to delay filing their taxes until the agency made a decision about the payments.
