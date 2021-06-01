LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents receiving unemployment benefits now have to prove they're looking for work.
Beginning Tuesday, June 1, those receiving benefits must fill out job applications, go to job fairs or attend online workshops -- and they have to show evidence of doing so to the Department of Workforce Development.
The requirement was reinstated by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb after it was dropped during the pandemic.
Indiana is joining several other states including Kentucky in creating more requirements for people to stay on unemployment, with many businesses blaming the ease of obtaining the weekly jobless benefits with making it more difficult to fill job openings.
Republican legislative leaders said they supported Holcomb's actions when he announced the decision last month.
"We're back to the challenge that we had pre pandemic were trying to find bodies to fill jobs," Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said.
Businesses might also need to become more aggressive to hire workers, such as many fast-food restaurants have done in paying more than minimum wage, Bray said.
"If you want to get people to work, you are going to have to start paying them a little more," Bray said. "I think that employers are going to have to do that in order to compete."
The Indiana Democratic Party said state officials need to help those in low-paying jobs, including people working for minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
"We cannot ignore the reality that it's time for Indiana to increase its minimum wage and provide better opportunities for our workers." Said Lauren Ganapini, the state Democratic Party's executive director.
