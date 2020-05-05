FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier from Indiana who was based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska has died in Iraq, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.
Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, of Terre Haute, Indiana, died from a non-combat-related incident Monday in Iraq, the department said in a news release. The release said the matter is under investigation.
Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, according to the release.
“Sgt. Curry joined Charlie Company in April 2019 and immediately became a part of our Army family. His technical expertise enabled the unit to deploy from Alaska in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and his continued effort eased the Company’s transition while in theater,” said Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 Infantry commander. “Sgt. Curry’s incessant optimism was the hallmark of his personality, and often provided respite for others during times of stress.
“His honesty, light heartedness, and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own.”
Fox59 contributed to this report.
