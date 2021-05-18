LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is reminding people to buckle up.
The Click It or Ticket campaign started this week and goes through June 6.
ISP troopers will be looking for travelers who aren't wearing seat belts. Police say if someone is caught unbuckled, they'll get a citation.
According to ISP, more than 800 people were killed on Indiana roads in 2020. Of the 565 fatalities that occurred in passenger vehicles, 364 people who died weren't wearing seat belts.
"Buckling up isn't just a suggestion; it's the state law," said Lt. Josh Watson, ISP's Pendleton Post commander. "So please, make sure that your phone is down, that everyone is buckled up in the car and just drive."
Male drivers between the ages of 15 and 34 were the most likely to be found not wearing a seat belt at the time of a vehicle crash, according to ISP.
