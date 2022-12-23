LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roadways in southern Indiana are covered in a layer of ice and snow, and officials say with the sub-zero temperatures, it's a challenge for drivers.
But Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says there haven't been a lot of accidents reported. He told WDRB that Friday has started as a "pretty quiet morning."
ISP did respond to multiple calls for slide-offs early Friday, but Huls says by 6:30 a.m. the Sellersburg district had only received about 30 weather-related calls on the interstates.
“Nothing too major, a few crashes, a minor personal injury crash, but nothing too major.” Sgt. Huls says.
Overnight crews had to clear a semi-truck that got stuck on the ramp from I-65 South to I-265 East.
Sgt. Huls said the weather-related calls, on top of regular calls made it busy at times, but ISP could have handled more calls, if needed. He says ISP is prepared to call in more officers, if needed.
Louisville Metro Police have had a similar experience early Friday, after the snow stopped falling. On social media, LMPD said between midnight and 8 a.m., officers assisted four stranded motorists and worked four accidents - only one of those accidents had injuries.
LMPD issued a statement in the early hours of the story saying officers would only respond to serious traffic situations.
“Due to weather conditions, LMPD will be responding to motor vehicle collisions when there is a report of injury, or the roadway is blocked. LMPD is asking motorists to exchange information such as names, addresses, and auto insurance."
LMPD asked that motorists involved in a non-injury crash fill out a report online.
