NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the driver of a Dodge Challenger who died after a fiery crash in New Albany Tuesday afternoon.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said in a release that Darrell Lee Taylor, 36, of Louisville died in the crash on State Street that involved two other vehicles. Huls said the 2021 Dodge Challenger Taylor was driving was registered to an Alamo Rental Car Agency in Alabama.
His passenger, Damon L. Simpson, 31, was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash.
The incident started with an attempted traffic stop by a New Albany Police officer about 2 p.m. Tuesday on State Street in New Albany near the intersection with Green Valley Road, according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, who initially told WDRB after the crash that the passenger in the Challenger had died in the crash.
Bailey said on Tuesday that the officer was trying to do a traffic stop on State Street near Clay Street after reports of a reckless driver, but the officer said the Challenger took off at a high rate of speed so he chose not to pursue.
A minute later, Bailey said, the Challenger hit a white SUV at the automatic signal at New Albany Plaza.
The impact started a fire that sent black smoke billowing into the sky.
