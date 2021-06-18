LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is taking over the investigation into graffiti that was spray-painted outside a southern Indiana home.
Last weekend, Brenda Wheat found the vandalism outside her Campbellsburg home. Someone spray-painted "KKK" and other racially charged terms on vehicles and sidewalks, as well as on the siding of her house.
Wheat believes her family was targeted because she has biracial grandchildren.
Wheat said she's lived in this community around 20 years and doesn't know who would do something like this. But she feels her family was targeted.
"I have biracial grandchildren and I'm proud to be a grandmother and I'm proud to be a mother and I love each and every one of my family members," she said. "And this is a hate crime."
Wheat's grandson lives in the home with her. She said his reaction was extremely upsetting.
"For him to walk out and see that — his face, the hurt on his face — that's what killed me," she said.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they have turned over all their evidence to a prosecutor, who has turned it over to ISP.
