LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana educators are planning a series of gatherings at the state house in Indianapolis to protest a bill that teachers said would "fundamentally" change their jobs.
House Bill 1134 has been debated for weeks in the House of Representatives, but now that it's been assigned to a committee, teachers are rallying to stop it.
The bill would require teachers to upload learning materials used in class so that parents could review what kids are learning. It would also give parents the ability to opt their kids out of learning certain topics. It also contains a provision that would create a committee on curriculum at schools that includes both parents and teachers.
"The overriding intent of this bill is to provide curricular transparency as well as empowering parents to allow them to opportunity to participate in the curriculum process," said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero. "To ensure that parents have opportunity to be aware in real time of what and how material is being taught in their students classroom."
But teachers have different views and have led the charge against the bill since it was first introduced. The bill prevents teaching "that any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individuals' sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation."
Now, teachers have planned rallies at the statehouse this week and next in opposition of the bill.
Urgent Action 🚨🚨🚨We are calling on members and advocates to help Pack the House over the next two weeks. ISTA’s Pack the House events will be held each day from Feb. 7 – 10 and Feb. 14 – 17. Join us!https://t.co/qZTDSwHkZp— Indiana State Teachers Association (@ISTAmembers) February 3, 2022
The bill passed 60-37 in the House. It will first be debated and voted on in a Senate committee before a full vote.
