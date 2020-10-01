LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University has issued cease-and-desist orders to more fraternities for violating public health regulations.
The institution has ordered three additional Greek houses to halt all activities immediately. According to a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis, the new orders were issued to:
- Sigma Phi Epsilon
- Lambda Sigma Upsilon
- Omega Phi Beta
The Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, previously served a cease and desist order, suspended all activities effective Sept. 17. The three new orders halt all activities as of Sept. 30.
IU Spokesperson Chuck Carney said he was not able to go into detail about the orders, but said the organizations “are being investigated and the cease and desist is for violating public health regulations and restrictions.”
Last month, dozens of fraternity houses were put under quarantine after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
You can read more here from IU about COVID-19 precautions, testing and cases on campus.
