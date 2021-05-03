LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University (IU) will host nine graduation ceremonies, in-person, starting Friday, May 7.
IU and its regional campuses will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for both 2020 and 2021 graduates. All ceremonies will be conducted outside.
Each campus ceremony is being planned in consultation with county health departments and IU's Medical Response Team, according to IU.
Graduates who aren't fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the ceremony are required to have two negative COVID-19 tests, which are scheduled at the graduate's degree-granting campus and processed by IU labs.
IU Southeast will host its ceremony on Monday, May 10.
Attendance is limited to graduates only, but family members and friends will be able to watch the ceremonies online.
IU hasn't held a graduation ceremony since 2019 after cancellations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
