LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This fall, when Indiana University students return to campus, they will have to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The school announced the new requirement on Friday.
"Beginning with the fall 2021 semester, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all Indiana University students, faculty and staff," a news release states. "This new requirement will allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing this fall. Knowing that the vast majority of our IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience for our students, faculty and staff."
The university is urging all students to get vaccinated by July 1.
"You must report your vaccination status and be fully vaccinated by August 15 or when you return to campus after August 1, whichever is earlier," the news release states.
The school defines "fully vaccinated" as being two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks past the date of a one-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
