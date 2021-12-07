LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is putting its first-ever naloxone vending machine by a jail in South Bend.
In a release, Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a release that the machine near the St. Joseph County Jail is the first of 19 planned in the state. A similar box was installed outside the Sellersburg Fire Department in October.
The vending machines will dispense free naloxone, also known as Narcan, free to the public. Naloxone is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person to block the effects of the overdose.
Each kit includes a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use, and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder. The machine holds up to 300 naloxone kits and is free to access.
Overdose Lifeline, Inc., which is an Indiana nonprofit dedicated to helping substance abuse, is partnering with the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA). The organizations will work to identify jails, hospitals, and other places interested in having a vending machine on site. Machines are already planned for public areas of the Wayne and DuBois County jails.
Overdose Lifeline will purchase the vending machines from Shaffer Distribution Company using $72,600 in federal grants.
The machines were unveiled Tuesday by Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment, and enforcement for the state of Indiana.
“We must continue to ensure widespread access to naloxone, given the lingering impact of COVID-19 and the increased supply of fentanyl in our 92 counties,” Huntsinger said in a release.
Indiana reported a 32% increase in fatal overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman said the machine at his jail gives inmates zero-barrier access to a medication that could save their lives.
Indiana residents can learn about how to place one of Overdose Lifeline’s naloxone vending machine or request a free naloxone kit, by visiting www.overdoselifeline.org.
