LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indianapolis police arrested a father in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of his 10-year-old son.
Anthony Dibiah, 37, was arrested Monday on a charge of murder after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers on Saturday found what they say is a crime scene on the city’s west side. Police had gotten a tip from someone who told them that Dibiah said he killed his 10-year-old son, Nakota Kelly.
When officers arrived at Dibiah’s residence, they found neither the father nor the son but evidence that make them believe the boy has been killed. Police said the search for the boy’s remains continues.
According to court documents, the boy was afraid going to his father’s house for the weekend, telling his mother that his father was angry with him and would kill him.
Missouri Highway Patrol found Dibiah in his vehicle on state Route 38 around 4 p.m. Sunday. Indianapolis police went to Missouri to investigate. Dibiah was arrested Monday and has been charged with murder, according to a story by Fox59.
Police asked that anyone with information about the case contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
