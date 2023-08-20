LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old Indianapolis racecar driver Ashlea Albertson was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-65.
Indiana State Police reports the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, just south of Seymour in Jackson County.
Initial reports indicate Austin Cooper, 22, was traveling northbound on I-65 near mile marker 48 when Jacob Kelly, 31, tried to pass him in the left lane. Ashlea Albertson was a passenger in Kelly's car.
Evidence from the scene, including video footage captured by another vehicle, shows both drivers began accelerating rapidly and refused to allow the other to pass.
According to police, Cooper's vehicle began to change lanes into the path of Kelly's vehicle, that caused Kelly to lost control. The two vehicles then collided in the middle of the northbound lanes.
Kelly's vehicle then rolled and crashed into a field, during which Albertson was ejected.
Kelly and Albertson were both flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Albertson died at the hospital. Her father shared the news with her fans on her racing page on Facebook in an emotional video.
Kelly was reportedly treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
Cooper and a juvenile passenger were transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say toxicology reports are pending for both drivers and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life. In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage. I hope that we can honor Ashlea by… pic.twitter.com/mnvPYeujWf— Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) August 19, 2023
NASCAR's Tony Stewart remembered Albertson on social media, writing in part "Losing her is a sobering reminder of how precious life is."
ISP says once Jackson County Prosecutor's Office will determine if anyone will face charges once the investigation concludes.
The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and debris was cleaned up.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Seymour Police Department, Seymour Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Howard’s Wrecker Service, and 31 Wrecker Service.
