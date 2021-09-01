LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is preparing for the first of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan to arrive at Camp Atterbury in just a few days.
State officials say the first 1,000 refugees are expected to arrive by the end of this week.
In total, about 5,000 refugees are expected at the Indiana National Guard camp in Edinburgh, Indiana. That's about 35 miles south of Indianapolis.
The state says more than 800 service members from Fort Hood, Texas, will join those already in the state to offer support for the refugees, including transportation and temporary housing.
Before arriving at the camp, the state says the refugees will be medically examined and their visa statuses vetted.
Once at the camp, those refugees will be required to quarantine, and offered vaccinations for COVID-19 and other viruses such as measles and polio.
The state says the camp is also equipped with its own medical equipment in order to reduce strain on local hospitals.
"In light of the fact that we are having a higher positivity rate in COVID, we understand emergency wait times are higher than normal, we do not want to pressure local hospitals," said Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general of Indiana.
Lyles says at this time there is no indication that this mission has made the camp a target for any sort of violence or attacks, but adds that security measures have been heightened.
Camp Atterbury joins seven other bases around the country providing support for about 50,000 Afghan refugees.
