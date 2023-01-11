LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a public meeting to share results of the Improve 64 project noise analysis and location of possible noise barriers.
The meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the New Albany Floyd County Schools Educational Support Center at 2801 Grant Line Road in New Albany.
Attendees should enter through Door 1, and the presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Project team members will be available to answer questions.
Improve 64 is part of INDOT's plan to reduce congestion and improve safety and travel in southeast Indiana. The improvements planned in this project will take into account the recent growth of the area and will continue to support economic development in the region. Improve 64 project includes work on portions of Interstates 64 and 265 and U.S. 150.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.