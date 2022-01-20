LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections set materials on fire inside his cell, jail officials said Thursday.
In a release from the city, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said officers responded and immediately contacted the Louisville Fire Department.
There weren't any injuries or significant damage as the fire was contained and controlled.
LFD's Arson Unit is now investigating how the fire began. Jail Director Dwayne Clark has ordered an internal review on how the inmate ignited the fire.
