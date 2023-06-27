JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Five inmates at the Clark County Jail graduated from the OSHA 10 Construction program on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
The OSHA 10 program provides inmates with valuable skills and opportunities to reenter society once released, according to a news release. Inmates participating in the program go through intense training and learn about occupational safety and health in the construction industry.
The program was developed by River Valley Services and Ivy Tech Community College.
"The successful graduation of these individuals from the OSHA 10 Construction program is a testament to the effectiveness of community collaboration and the dedication of all involved, " Clark County Sheriff Colonel Mark Grube said in a news release.
