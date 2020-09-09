LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up, drivers: Prepare to experience lane closures on the Abraham Lincoln Bridge.
From Sept. 14-18, members of a consultant engineering firm will conduct an inspection of the bridge, which will lead to single-lane closures from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
"Lane closures will begin on the right side of the bridge and transition to the left side by the end of the week," the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said in a news release.
The Kennedy Bridge was inspected in August, according to KYTC.
