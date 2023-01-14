LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People have a chance to see some of earth's most famous dinosaurs this weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, is being held at the South Wing A for fans of prehistoric animals.
"We actually have 165 million years worth of dinosaurs here to be honest, they are all one of our main attractions," said Bronco Brian Alexander, a dinosaur trainer.
Children and families can ride dinosaurs, participate in fossil digs, play in bounce houses and check out a raptor training. Dozens of full-scale animatronic dinosaurs are part of the interactive experience.
"We're very family friendly and again we just get all ages here," Alexander said. "We have our new exhibit which is our ancient ocean exhibit and the atmosphere that people are drawn to and they keep coming back."
Jurassic Quest continues through Monday at the Kentucky Expo Center. Tickets start at $19, and children under two years old are free.
