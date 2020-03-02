LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky sheriff who retired amid a DUI scandal has been replaced by a political rival.
Billy Richardson was appointed sheriff Monday in Breckinridge County. He replaces Todd Pate.
Richardson was a deputy in the county and fired when he ran against Pate in 2018. Pate retired last week under much scrutiny for his second DUI arrest.
Voters will decide a permanent replacement in November. Richardson is on the ballot as a Republican. Democrats say they'll meet next week to select a nominee.
Pate's term runs through 2022.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.