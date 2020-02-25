LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The controversial sheriff of Breckinridge County is stepping down.

Sheriff Todd Pate says he is retiring, effective Saturday, Feb. 29, at midnight.

Pate is facing several criminal charges, including DUI and assault. He is currently barred from driving and carrying a gun.

Pate has been sheriff since 2003, and was re-elected in 2018.

Pate says he will not comment further until after his next court date on March 12.

