LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breckinridge County's top cop remains in office as he awaits the outcome of his DUI case, but some county residents are asking him to resign.
Eight months since Sheriff Todd Pate was charged with a DUI — his second since 2015 — Pate is working, but he cannot drive or carry a gun, prompting some county residents, including Christina Dever, to question how he can carry out his duties as a law enforcement officer.
"They have a sheriff that can't even drive himself to work," she said. "He can't even carry a firearm. How is he going to protect us?"
A lot of people in Breckinridge County were hesitant to talk on camera about the controversy, but Dever said Pate's path is clear.
"Step down as a man, you know," she said. "Accept your responsibilities and do that."
Around 6:30 p.m. on March 8, Pate was driving a vehicle while intoxicated, at nearly twice the legal limit, when he crashed into a car driven by Jill Lanning, of Leitchfield, on State Road 259 in Breckinridge County. Lanning was treated at a hospital and released.
Residents repeatedly have called for Pate to resign. Dever said that whatever else Pate does, he cannot redeem himself.
"I don't care what he does," she said. "He can't."
A pretrial conference that had been scheduled for Friday was canceled without explanation. WDRB News went to the sheriff's office, but Pate wasn't working.
A change of venue motion also is pending.
Pate won re-election in 2018 by 41 votes.
