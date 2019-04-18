LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sheriff of Breckinridge County, Kentucky, is facing serious charges, after a grand jury issued an indictment against him Thursday afternoon.
The grand jury indicted Sheriff Todd Pate on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The charges stem from a March 8 incident in which police say Pate was driving a vehicle while intoxicated, at nearly twice the legal limit.
Police say Pate was involved in an injury accident just after 6:30 p.m. on KY 259 in Breckinridge County. Authorities say he was driving his personal vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet pickup, at the time of the crash.
He crashed into a car driven by a woman from Leitchfield. She was taken to Breckinridge County Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries, but she's expected to recover.
When police arrived at the scene, Pate was allegedly seen hiding beer bottles in a nearby wooded area.
Police say an officer observed Pate standing near his truck. The officer was able to smell a "strong odor" of alcohol coming from Pate. Police say Pate had bloodshot eyes, spoke with slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.
Officials say the officer asked Pate to come to the back of a cruiser for a field sobriety test. The officer then told Pate to lean against the back of the cruiser, so that he would not fall into traffic. The officer then asked Pate if he could perform the balance part of the field sobriety test.
Police say Pate stated he could "give the directions but did not think he could perform them."
Pate was placed under arrest. Police say Pate requested to make contact with his attorney and was allowed to call him. He also submitted to a breathalyzer test, and the result came back as .159. Pate was then taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.
Chief Deputy Bruce Anthony assumed Pate's role shortly after the crash.
It was not the first time Pate has faced a DUI charge. Pate was previously arrested in October 2015 in a Waffle House parking lot in Bowling Green, and charged with DUI, reckless driving and terroristic threatening. He didn't spend any time in jail in 2015, because his 30-day sentence was suspended.
A Change.org petition has been launched by Breckinridge County residents urging Sheriff Pate to resign, or the petition would be sent to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.
As of April 18, the petition had more than 1,000 signatories.
Pate has been sheriff since 2003.
