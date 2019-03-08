LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate was arrested Friday night and charged with suspicion of DUI.
Kentucky State Police said Pate was involved in a injury accident just before 7:35 p.m. on KY 259 in Breckinridge County. Pate crashed into a car driven by a woman from Leitchfield. She was transported to Breckinridge County Memorial Hospital with injuries, but she's expected to be OK.
After hitting the woman, Pate crashed into a utility pole and a barbwire fence. He was arrested shortly after the crash and charged.
He was also arrested in October 2015 in a Waffle House parking lot in Bowling Green, charged with DUI, reckless driving and terroristic threatening.
Pate was driving his personal vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet pickup, at the time of the crash. He is lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.
