HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are more calls for Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate to resign.
Pate attended his first fiscal court meeting Monday morning after his recent arrest for DUI. He is facing six felony charges.
As soon as a WDRB News crew walked into the meeting, Pate walked out and didn't comment.
Because of the DUI charge, the judge said Pate can't have any guns and his driver's license is suspended.
A couple of people outside the court house were holding signs asking for him to resign.
"How much of a difference do you think this will even make? Honestly, I don't think it'll make much of a difference," said Niles Heggie, one of those calling for Pate's resignation. "He wants to make a difference, but it's a good old boy system in this county."
The Breckinridge County Judge-Executive said he can't remove Pate from office.
Instead, it would need to be up to the Kentucky legislature to remove him.
