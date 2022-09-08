LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Bardstown has confirmed it was the victim of a ransomware attack.
Ransomware is a type of software that blocks access to a computer system until an amount of money is paid.
The hack shut down internet access for thousands of people last week. The city says it has restored service to all Bardstown Connect customer email accounts.
A majority of residents also have internet service again. The city encourages residents to review their credit reports and account statements and report any unusual activity.
