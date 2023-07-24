RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff continue to investigate after being called to a shooting outside a local Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Police said two men were killed. They have identified the men as 18-year-old Shane Estrada and 30-year-old Carols Bello. Both are from Kentucky.
Officers from the Radcliff Department responded to the Waffle House at 188 S. Dixie Blvd. just before 4 a.m. July 22. That's where they found the two men in the parking lot.
Police said they do not believe the public is in any danger.
While police continue to investigate, they're not yet giving on-camera interviews. Monday, police told WDRB News they are still working hard on the investigation.
At this point, police have not released information saying if they know of any suspects or what led to the shooting.
The 24-hour Waffle House does have signs posted to let people know that surveillance cameras are in use. Those cameras can be seen on the outside of the building facing the parking lot by the front door. Monday, business appeared to be going on as usual at the restaurant, with customers going in and out. It's located in a busy location in Radcliff off S. Dixie Blvd. surrounded by several other businesses.
Officials from Waffle House Inc. released the following statement:
"We are cooperating fully with the investigation. Please direct all additional questions regarding the specifics of this incident to the local authorities handling the case."
Anyone with information is asked to call Radcliff Police at (270) 351-4470.
