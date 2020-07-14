TARC - FERDINAND RISCO 2-12-2020.png

Ferdinand Risco resigned as executive director of TARC on Feb. 12, 2020 after less than a year on the job. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former FBI agent investigating sexual harassment allegations against a former TARC director says Louisville's public transit service has refused to turn over evidence. 

In February, the council voted to initiate its own investigation of the Transit Authority of the River City after at least six women alleged the former executive director, Ferdinand Risco, sexually harassed them. Risco resigned after at the women accused him of the misconduct.

During a Louisville Metro Council meeting Tuesday night, David Beyer, who is investigating the scandal for the council, said he's discovered "egregious" abuse. He said TARC has refused to turn over key evidence that could help uncover the truth. 

TARC did not respond to WDRB's request for comment. 

