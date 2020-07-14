LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former FBI agent investigating sexual harassment allegations against a former TARC director says Louisville's public transit service has refused to turn over evidence.
In February, the council voted to initiate its own investigation of the Transit Authority of the River City after at least six women alleged the former executive director, Ferdinand Risco, sexually harassed them. Risco resigned after at the women accused him of the misconduct.
During a Louisville Metro Council meeting Tuesday night, David Beyer, who is investigating the scandal for the council, said he's discovered "egregious" abuse. He said TARC has refused to turn over key evidence that could help uncover the truth.
Fmr. FBI agent investigating @ridetarc for @louisvillekygov Metro Council (after allegations of “egregious” sexual abuse by former TARC director) says TARC attorneys aren’t being forthcoming with key evidence that could be crucial to the independent investigation. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/WAuRu3vDX4— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) July 14, 2020
TARC did not respond to WDRB's request for comment.
