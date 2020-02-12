LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The executive Director of TARC resigned suddenly on Wednesday amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving at least half a dozen employees of the public transportation system.
Ferdinand Risco joined TARC in 2017 and was named executive director last April. He submitted his resignation to Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday.
"This morning I accepted the resignation of Ferdinand Risco, TARC Executive Director," Fischer said in a statement. "An interim director will be named soon, and a search for a permanent director will begin. A quality public transit system is critical to our city, and we are committed to a smooth transition."
Louisville attorney Thomas Clay said in an interview he met with six former or current employees who have been exposed to "misconduct" by Risco. He said the mayor's office was notified Monday of the alleged behavior, which was sexual in nature.
Clay said he could not immediately go into detail about the complaints.
However, in an email to Deputy Mayor Ellen Hesen this week, Clay said the current and former employees told him about "numerous instances of inappropriate conduct" by Risco, including "inappropriate touching, transmitting photographs of his organ, and sexually suggestive texts."
Risco also "linked sexual submission" of his advances to "opportunities for advancement," according to the email, obtained by WDRB News.
"The current employees fear they will be terminated if Mr. Risco gets any inkling of their disclosures," Clay wrote. Clay also wrote in the email that he believed a law firm that represents the city was investigating the allegations.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesman said Risco is not currently under investigation.
Theo Hamilton, president of ATU Local 1447, said in an interview that the allegations involve graphic photos sent to employees as well as "late night and early morning text messages."
Metro Council President David James said he was "very disappointed and upset that TARC employees had to suffer and be victims in this horrible situation."
And James told WDRB there needs to be an investigation about "who knew what and when. There were clear failures in policy and procedures to protect our victims."
Risco has also been under fire in recent weeks as a dispute between TARC and contractors left some disabled riders stranded. TARC contracts out its para-transit service, known as TARC 3, providing transportation services to riders with intellectual or physical disabilities.
TARC is in the midst of a contract transition, cutting ties with its old TARC 3 service provider, First Transit, and moving to an agreement with MV Transportation.
Zoom Group, Inc. is an organization providing support for people with disabilities in Louisville. President and CEO Melissa Marvel said at least 15 clients in pre-vocational training programs did not make it in two weeks ago due to TARC 3 issues with rides.
Risco apologized for those disruptions Tuesday night to the Metro Council Public Works Committee and said the agency is taking steps to assure that riders have a backup from now on.
Service issues are an ongoing concern as drivers, no matter who they work for, deal with a potentially vulnerable population. Through open records requests, WDRB News discovered more than 4,600 complaints logged against the para transit service between January 2017 and August 2019.
"I can tell you very candidly that we continue to look at the customer service organization to see what we can do differently, and that is from a quality assurance standpoint as well as a cost-savings measure," Risco said at the time.
This story will be updated.
