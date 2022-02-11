LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a three-vehicle head-on crash on US 50 in Jennings County on Friday.
Indiana State Police said troopers responded to a crash shortly after 8 a.m. and according to the initial investigation, a vehicle was driving eastbound on US 50 near County Road 575 West.
ISP said the vehicle then, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line into the path of a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a trailer. The passenger vehicle then struck the rear of the trailer which caused the vehicle to turn sideways into the westbound path of another car.
Halle Elliott, 19, of Louisville, was the driver of the vehicle that caused the collision. She and her front seat passenger, Skyler Short, 20, of Hanover, both sustained fatal injuries.
They were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner's Office. The semi-truck driver and the driver in the other vehicle involved, were not injured in the crash.
US 50 was closed for four hours during the investigation and clean up.
ISP said the crash investigation is ongoing and toxicology results are pending.
