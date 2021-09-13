LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 in Jackson County ended with three children hospitalized.
According to ISP, police responded to a wreck around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the driver of a car headed northbound near mile marker 36 at the Crothersville exit lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
The vehicle rolled before hitting a concrete barrier wall.
A 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
The driver and the 9-year-old girl were airlifted to hospitals in Louisville for treatment of serious injuries. The 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were taken by an ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
Four other riders in the vehicle declined medical attention at the scene.
Police say alcohol and drugs aren't suspected in the crash, although toxicology results are pending.
The roadway was closed for around three hours for crash investigation and clean up.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.