SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Police Department now has a dedicated tip line for information on the identity of a young boy whose body was found Saturday night in rural Washington County, Indiana.
That number is 1-888-437-6432.
The agency held a news conference Monday afternoon, but Sgt. Carey Huls admitted that while tips have been coming in, police still do not know the child's identity.
Huls said Sunday the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years, old was found Saturday night by a mushroom hunter in a heavily wooded area of Washington County, not far from a roadway.
Huls appealed to the public for help asking for help identifying the boy, whom he described as a Black boy about 4 feet tall with a slim build and short hair.
An autopsy is planned for Tuesday, but investigators believe he died within the past week. Huls said the autopsy would likely be completed on Tuesday, but it might be a couple of days before results would be available. He said the autopsy would be conducted by a medical examiner at the Washington County Coroner's Office.
Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found.
Huls did say that investigators have connected with national, state and local agencies seeking information on any possible missing children. So far, investigators have not found anything that's matched up.
This story may be updated.
