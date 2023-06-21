LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County inmate died in May after taking drugs that had methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to Indiana State Police, corrections officers with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office found 42-year-old Joshua Kepley unresponsive on May 18 in his cell when delivering breakfast.
Emergency personnel were unable to revive him and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said he was medically cleared before being jailed.
In an update provided on Wednesday, police said an autopsy report listed his cause of death as "acute multidrug intoxication (methamphetamine and fentanyl).
The manner of death was named as an "accident."
