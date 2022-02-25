LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said an impaired driver crashed into the rear end of a yellow INDOT snowplow Thursday evening.
ISP said the crash occurred on Interstate 65 South at the 224.3 mile-marker. A snowplow had its amber lights flashing and was actively plowing in the left lane when a minivan rear-ended it at a high rate of speed.
An ISP trooper then talked to the driver of the minivan and detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.
According to ISP, an open container of vodka was found inside the vehicle. The drivers of both the minivan and snowplow were transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Rensselaer, Indiana, for non-life-threatening injuries.
O'Mar R. Jones, 34, from Huntsville, Alabama, was medically cleared and transported to Jasper County Jail.
His preliminary charges include operating while intoxicated-endangering, operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle never obtaining a license.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.