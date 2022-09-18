CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the Clarksville police chief's home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Clarksville Police officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive on the report of shots fired. On scene, officers found several shell casings in the driveway of the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Clarksville.
Indiana State Police are leading the investigation alongside the Clarksville Police Department and are asking for the public's help. Anyone who lives in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (812) 288-7151.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.