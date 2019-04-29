CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police has released the identity of the man shot and killed by Clarksville Police late Friday night.
Max Helton, 43, was shot and killed at a home on West Howard Avenue. Police responded to a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said shortly after officers arrived, Helton showed up at the front door and had a gun.
"It was a call for what we would describe as a domestic situation that possibly involved a gun, so naturally, officers were heightened awareness when they got there," Huls said. "He was asked several times to drop the gun. He went back into the house and actually came back out to the door more than once. Never stepping outside the house, but he was armed when he came to the door."
The confrontation was a disturbing sight for some neighbors.
"We turned on the TV, opened the door and saw police with guns drawn on the next door neighbor's house," said Rick Looney, who lives next door.
After Helton was shot, Clarksville Police asked ISP to investigate the case.
"Since the shooting occurred, the Indiana State Police has been in contact with me regularly," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.
Once the investigation is done, the case will be turned over to Mull, who will then decide if the use of deadly force was justifiable.
"I will take the facts of the investigation and compare that with the law in Indiana, especially the law that allows justifiable shootings, and make that determination," Mull said.
After Friday's chaos, Looney explained the drastic changes he is considering.
"I heard them telling him to drop his weapon. I heard them saying he had a gun in his hand," Looney said. "I want to move now."
The Clarksville Police officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in most police involved shootings.
