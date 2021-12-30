LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 68-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in southern Indiana on Thursday.
The two-vehicle crash happened on State Road 64 in Crawford County, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Mildred Mitchell, 68, from St. Croix, was headed east on SR 64 when her vehicle "for an unknown reason," crossed the center line of the road in hit a westbound Peterbilt head on, according to ISP.
Police said the two vehicles came to a stop at the edge of the road a few feet away from where they collided.
Mitchell died at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.
No other details were immediately available.
