LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County resident won $1 million on a $20 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off.
In a release, the lottery said the player wants to remain anonymous after winning big on the $20 Break Fort Knox ticket.
“I looked at it and looked at it then I looked at the number to make sure it was right. I thought, 'Oh my gosh,' it was a shock,” the winner said.
The winner chose to take the game's lump sum of $778,000 and will get $552,380, after taxes. They told lottery officials they were planning to pay off bills but also want to pay it forward.
“We’re blessed. It’s a life changing event and an opportunity to help those in the community who need it,” the winner said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Warren’s Vine Grove Food Mart. The store will receive a $7,780 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
