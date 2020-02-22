LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An Italian restaurant in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood will be closing soon.
At the Italian Table will close April 18, according to the restaurant's website. Owner and chef Gina Stipo said in a post to the website that she has made the decision not to renew the building's lease when it expires in two months.
"It’s been such a special experience," Stipo wrote. "I want to thank each one of you for your patronage, your support and your willingness to join us on this journey! Many of you have become friends and I thank you for that.
"I have been fortunate to have had several employees to mentor and work with who have been fabulous," she added. "Without them, dinner never would have gotten to the table!"
Stipo, who lived and worked in Italy for more than 13 years, opened At the Italian Table at 2359 Frankfort Ave. in 2015, serving authentic Italian dishes with what she called an "open yet intimate" Italian style of dining. She also leads food and wine tours of Italy and said she will continue to do so after her restaurant has closed.
Several of the decor items inside the restaurant will be put up for sale, Stipo said.
