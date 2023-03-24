LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville hospital celebrated a man's life a year after Kentucky's first-of-its-kind double-transplant surgery.
On March 22, 2022, UofL Health - Jewish Hospital performed heart and liver transplant to save the life of patient Michael Munday, of Graham, Ky.
Munday knew something was wrong nearly 10 years ago, when he started having heart trouble. Those issues continued until July 2021 when he suffered from several irregular heartbeats, and he was told his heart's function dropped to only about 10%. Life for Munday consisted of daily pain due to the heart issue and damaged liver.
"I thought that was just how I was going to have to live life," Munday said.
The double transplant surgery took 12 hours, five transplant surgeons and dozens of medical staff.
Munday expected to be in the hospital for a few months recovering, but his body adjusted so well he was cleared to head home after just 22 days with a healthy heart and liver.
"Just makes you feel like jumping for joy," said Munday.
When asked how his body feels now, Munday joked, "The drive home is two hours, but I feel like I could get up and run it."
One year later, the 56-year-old patient was visiting the hospital for another checkup, when doctors, nurses and staff celebrated his one-year anniversary.
While they at first were just his medical team, Munday now refers to those who cared for him as friends.
"It's hard to believe. I was a sick puppy," said Munday, when reflecting on his recovery. "I love each and every doctor and nurse here."
Thanks to his new lease on life, he is able to spend more time doing what he loves: caring for his grandchildren and driving classic cars.
Doctors at UofL Health are pleased with Munday's progress, because they knew how dire of a situation he was in.
"To give him the best chance, or really the only chance possible, we had our backs against the wall, was to give him a heart and liver transplant," said Dr. Rohan Samson.
Samson has been involved in Munday's medical care.
"He was one of the first people I saw here, actually," Samson said.
Samson said it's rewarding to see his patient come so far in the first year post-operation.
"To see the patient do well is ultimately what we want and it makes it worth it to put in all the effort," Samson said.
Munday said he feels blessed to be able to keep living.
UofL Health -- Jewish Hospital has celebrated a number of transplant firsts including being:
- Kentucky's first adult heart transplant
- Kentucky's first pancreas transplant
- Kentucky's first adult liver transplant
- Kentucky's first double-lung transplant
- Kentucky's first dual heart/lung transplant
The hospital remains among a very small percentage of U.S. hospitals approved to perform all five solid organ transplants, including: heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas.
Doctors said they're now considering the procedure performed on Munday for another patient who is also at UofL Hospital. Munday said he had the chance to meet the patient this week to answer questions and share more about his surgery and recovery experience.
"We don't have no promises of tomorrow, and we take that for granted," Munday said. "I've got my eyes opened on a lot of things."
