LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville hospital is celebrating Kentucky's first-of-its-kind double-transplant surgery that recently saved a man's life.
UofL Health - Jewish Hospital said patient Michael Munday, of Graham, Kentucky, is recovering well after a heart and liver transplant that took place in March. According to a news release, a team of five transplant surgeons and dozens of medical staff worked together for about 12 hours to perform the innovative new procedure.
"A surgery of this magnitude is choreographed from the moment the donor teams leave until the patient is taken to the ICU post-operatively," Dr. Dylan Adamson, a transplant surgeon at UofL Health's Trager Transplant Center at Jewish Hospital, said in a statement. "It would not have been possible without exhaustive collaboration between our heart and liver transplant surgeons, as well as the diligent anesthesia team and dedicated operating room nurses."
Munday, 55, knew something was wrong nearly 10 years ago when he started having heart trouble. Those issues continued until July 2021 when he suffered from several irregular heartbeats and he was told his heart's function dropped to only about 10%.
On March 22, the double transplant was performed and Munday went home April 13 with a healthy heart and liver, according to UofL Health.
"They released me from the hospital in 22 days," Munday said in a statement, adding that he was thankful for the "top notch staff."
"Everybody, the doctors, the nurses, the nursing aids treated me like a celebrity. I'm not 100% yet, but I've been feeling excellent."
UofL Health -- Jewish Hospital has celebrated a number of transplant firsts in its history, including being:
- Kentucky's first adult heart transplant
- Kentucky's first pancreas transplant
- Kentucky's first adult liver transplant
- Kentucky's first double-lung transplant
- Kentucky's first dual heart/lung transplant
The hospital remains among a very small percentage of U.S. hospitals approved to perform all five solid organ transplants, including: heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas.
