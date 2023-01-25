LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A series of major crimes in several states has broken communities and families all over the U.S.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about violence Wednesday on the Senate floor. He said it's not fair that people are traumatized or forced to live in fear.
"My hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, saw 10 homicides in just the first 10 days of 2023," McConnell said. "And already, five more since then. It's not fair that once-safe neighborhoods have become war zones. It's not fair that children are being murdered."
At least 40 mass shootings have been recorded in the U.S. so far this year.
Last year, President Joe Biden signed a comprehensive gun bill. The bipartisan legislation boosts funding for mental health resources and aims to prevent dangerous people from accessing guns.
But the chance of a divided Congress pushing for more gun measures is unlikely. Republicans have said strict gun laws aren't working, and Democrats said the problem goes beyond state limits.
