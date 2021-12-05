LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The first baby was born at Indiana University Health Bloomington's new hospital on Sunday.
Nahla Ramirez was born shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday to Naomi and Miguel Ramirez, according to hospital officials.
"It was an exciting time and I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with the newborn and her parents. I wish them all the best!” IU Health South Central Region President Brian Shockney said in a news release.
The hospital gave the baby a personal letter and the parents a small gift.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.