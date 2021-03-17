LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana University sorority is under investigation amid claims of sex- and drug-related hazing rituals.
The Indiana Daily Student (IDS), IU's student newspaper, reports about 50 pledges at the Delta Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma were allegedly told to choose between snorting a line of cocaine or performing a sex act on a man, an activity they call "blow or blow."
Additionally, the pledges were reportedly told to stand in silence in the sorority's basement while senior sorority sisters ran around them screaming, laughing and wielding wooden paddles. Reports say the pledges were later told it was all a joke.
The newspaper reports pledges claimed it happened during the sorority's "Big Little Night," which is an annual event in which pledges are matched with an older member of the sorority as their "Big sister" and mentor, according to a report by Fox News.
A former chapter member told the IDS the incident left her "fully physically, emotionally and spiritually disturbed by the entire thing," prompting her to leave the sorority. She also claimed there were issues of inclusion and racism, which she experienced as one of the only Black members.
Former members and pledges told the student newspaper that similar events happened at the sorority in 2017 and 2019.
The university said in a statement that the sorority had been placed on a "cease and desist," which is a "suspension of all organization activities."
"The university became aware of new information related to allegations of hazing. IU does not tolerate hazing," IU said in a statement. "Organizations and individuals who engage in such behaviors will be subject to any number of disciplinary outcomes up to and including suspension and removal from campus."
Kappa Kappa Gamma's national organization confirmed the IU chapter's suspension pending the investigation into the claims by sorority and university officials.
"Delta Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Indiana University is one of our longest-standing chapters, yet we will not stand by while instances of violence or the threat of violence are perpetuated among our membership. The health and safety of our members are always our top priority," the organization said in a statement.
The Delta Chapter has not yet commented publicly on the claims or ongoing investigation.
The sorority is one of three Greek life organizations at the university to be placed on cease and desist during the 2020-21 school year. Eight other Greek life organizations have been fully suspended at IU.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. Fox News contributed to this report.