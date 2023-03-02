LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ivy Tech Sellersburg's remodeling plans start with a bang on Thursday.
Clad in hard hats, staff members swung sledgehammers to officially launch the project.
The renovations at the Health Sciences Wing are set to create the Baptist Health Life Sciences Laboratory Suite.
The project also includes a new entrance, storage spaces, two offices and two lab study areas.
This phase of the project is expected to cost about $2.5 million.
"Our students deserve the best," said Travis Haire, chancellor of Ivy Tech Sellersburg. "Our community deserves the best. And this will be a step forward in the right direction so that our employers will benefit from the product of our students as they enter the workforce."
A separate project funded by the CARES Act renovated a mock hospital and laboratories for everything from medical assisting to therapeutic massage and dental assisting.
