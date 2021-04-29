LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As the coronavirus pandemic has kept many annual Derby parties from happening this year, one group is trying something different for Derby Eve.
J Wagner Group has partnered with Jackson Family Wines, the official wine of the Kentucky Derby, to host a "one-of-a-kind" four-course dinner Friday night at the Ice House.
During the "Jackson Family Wines Supper Club" event, guests will hear from world-renowned master sommeliers about their meal and which wine would pair best. As part of what the group is calling a "sommelier slam," guests can choose which wine they want to drink, including exclusive wines that aren't for sale in Kentucky yet.
Joey Wagner, the owner of J Wagner Group said Jackson Family Wine is flying in three celebrity chefs, including James Beard award-winning chef Douglas Keane.
"The food, all the ingredients, all the wine is being flown in from Sonoma, California," Wagner said. "So to have that type of experience in Kentucky this weekend for Derby is pretty cool."
The dinner has space for 150 guests with tickets still available by emailing VIP@jwagnergroup.com.
