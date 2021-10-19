LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow plans to perform five consecutive nights in his hometown later this year.
In a news release Tuesday, Harlow announced the "No Place Like Home" tour, "5 unforgettable shows at 5 iconic venues":
- Dec. 14: Louisville Palace Theatre
- Dec. 15: Headliners Music Hall
- Dec. 16: Zanzabar
- Dec. 17: Mercury Ballroom
- Dec. 18: Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Live Nation will donate $1 from each ticket sold for the shows to one of the five Louisville organizations Harlow recently donated to: AMPED, The Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, the Louisville Urban League and Metro United Way.
Fans will get early access to tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. After that, the general public can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
